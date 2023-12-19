Ruckus mars Assembly session; AAP slams L-G, officials for ‘stalling’ works

December 19, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The second and concluding day of the Delhi Assembly session on Monday saw BJP members being marshalled out for disrupting the proceedings even as the ruling AAP leaders slammed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and bureaucrats for “stalling” various works.

The BJP members led by the Leader of the Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, sought a discussion on the alleged exorbitant expenditure on renovating the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered the BJP MLAs to be marshalled out after they continued to disrupt the proceedings over the demand.

“When the Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on this matter, the Speaker refused outright. Despite serving notices, no discussion was allowed,” said Mr. Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, Water Minister Atishi, speaking during a discussion, accused the BJP-led Centre of “weaponising bureaucracy” against her government, apparently referring to the tussle with the Centre-appointed L-G over the control of Delhi government bureaucrats.

‘Projects pending’

The government is facing problems in even getting small works done in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) as bureaucrats are not releasing funds, she alleged.

“Every time the Finance Department raises a new query and the file is being sent back to the DJB. When that is answered, a new query is being raised,” she said.

“Today, the situation is such that contractors have refused to work. There are over ₹1,200 crore worth of previous bills pending with the Jal Board. I had directed the Principal Secretary (Finance) five times to release funds, but he has not till now,” the Minister added.

‘L-G being misled’

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the “Farishtey Dilli Ke” scheme — the Delhi government’s flagship plan under which it foots hospital bills of road accident victims — is on the “verge of closure” .

He said when the AAP government raised the issue in the Supreme Court, the L-G wrote a letter to the Chief Minister two days ago. The L-G had said that he has no role to play in the release of funds for the scheme and junked charges that officials are creating hurdles in it, citing official data. “He [L-G] presented some other data. My understanding is that his officers misled him,” he said.

