Ruckus in Odisha Assembly

Opposition demands resignation of State Law Minister

The second day of the Odisha Assembly’s monsoon session was washed away after Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress vociferously demanded immediate sacking of State Law Minister Pratap Jena, who was entangled in a murder case.

BJP members rushed to well of the House as soon as the question hour began on Thursday. Waiving posters in front of Speaker’s podium, they demanded removal of Mr. Jena from Council of Ministers.

Kulamani Baral, former chairperson of Mahanga block of Cuttack and BJP leader, and his associate Dibyasingh Baral were brutally hacked to death when they were returning to their village Nrutanga January this year.

Ramakant Baral, son of deceased Kulamani Baral, had filed case in Mahanga Police Station against 13 persons including the minister alleging their involvement in the murder. On finding Minister’s name missing in the charge-sheet, he had moved court seeking a probe against Mr. Jena.

Subsequently, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur ordered fresh probe against Mr. Jena after hearing a petition regarding dropping of minister’s name in the charge-sheet. Armed with the court direction, BJP members alleged Mr. Jena as a minister could influence investigation process.

“An inspector in charge of police station cannotw probe against State’s Law Minister. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik must remove him from his Cabinet to pave the way for a fair investigation,” said BJP member Mohan Majhi.

Probe sought

Similarly, Debasish Patnaik, a Congress leader, demanded that the Minister be immediately removed from his position and an independent probe be ordered to find out real culprit in the murder case.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had to adjourn the House due to ruckus created to by Opposition members.