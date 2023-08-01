Ruckus in MCD House as BJP, AAP councillors clash

August 01, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

Tension prevailed in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors clashed over the flood situation in the city.

In the first and only session of the House in July, BJP councillors started shouting slogans as soon as leader of the House and AAP councillor from Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel presented a censure motion against the ongoing violence in Manipur. The BJP leaders demanded a discussion on the Yamuna floods.

As slogan-shouting BJP councillors trooped into the well with banners just 10 minutes into the House proceedings, Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House for 15 minutes. When the House session resumed, BJP councillors continued their protests over various issues, including the 1% increase in the transfer fee on the purchase of properties priced above ₹25 lakh. The AAP councillors, too, held placards and banners leading to intense scenes in the House.

As AAP leaders tried to pass a motion of condemnation in the House against the Central government’s ordinance on services, the BJP leaders approached the well once again.

The Mayor eventually passed the agendas and minutes of the House meeting without any discussion. “The BJP councillors created a pre-planned ruckus in the MCD House,” she said in a statement later.

Leader of the MCD house Mukesh Goel said the House couldn’t carry on with business as usual due to the massive disruptions created by the BJP councillors. We wanted to discuss the matters of inconvenience caused by water-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. It’s unfortunate that such scenes were witnessed today.”

Slamming AAP’s approach to running the civic body, Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said, “AAP claims to be doing a lot of work but the reality is quite different. It has refused to form ward and zonal committees that will further help in forming the Standing Committee without which the MCD can barely function.”