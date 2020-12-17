Ruckus in Delhi Assembly as Kejriwal tears copies of Centre’s farm laws

17 December 2020 17:48 IST

"This house rejects all the three enactments."

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution that the three farm laws should be "repealed" by the central government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "First, I pay tributes to the martyrdom of Baba Ram Singh ji. Even today, there are still people, who for other people, community, nation and farmers, can make such a supreme sacrifice. In the letter he said I cannot see farmers' sadness."

"More than 20 farmers have been martyred in the protest. I want to ask the central government, how many more lives will you take before you listen to the farmers of the country?" he asked.

Advertising

Advertising

"These (farm) laws are not made for farmers, but for funding for the BJP to fight elections," Mr. Kejriwal said and tore copies of the farm laws.

Resolution

AAP leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had introduced a resolution in the Delhi Assembly House to repeal the three farm laws during the special one day session of the Assembly on Thursday.

"This house rejects all the three enactments and earnestly appeals to the government of India that in the interest of the nation, the farm laws passed by the Parliament may be repealed with immediate effect and a separate bill guaranteeing government purchase of all crops at MSP be passed by the parliament and all other demands be accepted," Mr. Gahlot read out from the resolution.

"The country's Parliament should have called a session to discuss the farmers' protest, but only the Delhi Assembly is doing it. Twelve farmers have died so far (during protests). When farmers left Punjab and Haryana, they had asked for permission to protest at Ramlila Maidan, if the central government had given permission, then 12 farmers would not have died. If farmers protest at Ramlila Maidan, would it be an insult to the constitution? Insult to Modiji or BJP? It won't. If Delhi's borders are sealed today, only BJP is responsible for it," AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said at the Delhi Assembly House.

Shouting "take back the black law", AAP MLAs protested at the well of the Assembly House and tore copies of the farm laws.

The Assembly later adjourned till 11 am on Friday amidst protest by AAP MLAs against the three farm laws.