Ruckus erupts in MCD House over proposal to boost Mayor’s financial powers

February 07, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Disruptions marked the second day of the budget session proceedings in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, as the proposal to increase Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s financial powers on Tuesday faced protests from the Opposition councillors.

Leader of the House and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mukesh Goel moved a cut motion in the House proposing amendments in the revised budget estimates for 2023-24. The proposal aims to slash unused funds allocated for various zonal committees and works, and transfer them to the garbage management funds and the Mayor’s discretionary funds.

The cut motion is a power given to a member of the House to propose amendments, alteration or deletion in budgetary allocations.

However, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors stormed into the well of the House protesting the motion, leading to two adjournments.

Ms. Oberoi said, “The BJP councillors did not allow the House to function at all. We want to bring a budget for the benefit of the people of Delhi, employees and businessmen, but the BJP did not allow any member to speak in the House.”

Leader of the Opposition in the House Raja Iqbal Singh accused the ruling AAP of attempting to use the funds for corruption instead of development.

He said that the motion would increase the Mayor’s discretionary funds from ₹10 crore to ₹1,500 crore by divert funds from the 2023-24 budgetary allocation reserved for different works.

Defending the cut motion, Mr. Goel said, “People from both the ruling party and the Opposition put forward their own cut motions and voting takes place at the time of finalising the budget. Accordingly, motions are accepted in the final budget. This is a normal procedure, but creating a ruckus in the House is wrong.”