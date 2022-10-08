RTI activist kidnapped by hotelier, rescued by Delhi Police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 08, 2022 01:51 IST

A 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped by a hotelier as revenge for filing RTIs against him, here in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the officers said on Friday.

The police said that on the intervening night of October 4 and 5, a complainant identified as Satish Manchanda came to the police station and reported that her son, Akshay, had gone to meet some of his friends, all hoteliers, at Hotel Riwaz in Adarsh Nagar at around 12:30 p.m.

The complainant suspected that her son was kidnapped and lodged a complaint under sections pertaining to abduction.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Akshay was an acquaintance who used to earlier work in hotels of Adarsh Nagar. As he “wanted to teach Akshay a lesson”, he planned a conspiracy to kidnap Akshay along with his relatives.

