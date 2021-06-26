RSS chief should clear stand on ‘Ram Mandir land scam’: AAP

Party MP questions silence of probe agencies on issue

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday urged the head of RSS to state his stand on the alleged scam related to the Ayodhya temple land deal.

He also questioned why various government investigation agencies are silent on the issue.

“I have written a letter to RSS head Mohan Bhagwat and have asked for a time to meet him. I will hand over all these documents to him as proof of the scam related to land and corruption by the BJP and members of the trust. I would like the RSS head, who claims himself to be the upholder of Hinduvaad, to take note of it and objectively clear his stand on the scam,” Mr. Singh said.

The AAP leader said that the alleged scam is an attempt of the BJP to hurt the feelings of Hindus.

“Today, the Prime Minister convened a meeting with the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust working for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Only the BJP and its malice is to be blamed for the construction work that has halted since the last one and a half years,” Mr. Singh said.

“I want to ask the PM, did you ask them why they failed to pay the dues for the construction of the Ayodhya Temple yet? Who all are receiving the share from the scam money that is reaching the top? Which members from the BJP and the trust are involved in this? The construction work has halted due to the corruption carried out by the BJP with the help of alliance with the trust day and night,” he asked.