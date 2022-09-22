RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

The meeting was part of continuous “discussion” process, says RSS

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat during an event in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg based mosque in Delhi on Thursday, September 22, 2021.

The meeting was part of continuous “discussion” process of RSS, the orgnisations’s publicity incharge Sunil Ambekar said.

Also read: All Indians share the same DNA, cannot be differentiated on basis of worship, says RSS chief

The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour.

Mr. Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.

According to RSS functionaries who spoke to The Hindu, Mr. Bhagwat has been meeting people from various sections of society in every city he goes.

Earlier, at a recent closed-door meeting in the national capital with representatives of the Muslim community, asked them to clear their stand on cow slaughter. He also questioned the use of terms such as ‘ kafir’ (non-believer) and ‘jihad’ (holy war) against Hindus and suggested that they be avoided.

The meeting explored ways to foster brotherhood and promote the theme of religious inclusivity, RSS sources said.

(With inputs from the PTI)