RS MP asks Delhi L-G to file a review petition in acquittal in 2012 gang rape and murder case

November 19, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Baluni on Thursday requested Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena to file a review petition in the case of gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in February 2012, following the Supreme Court’s acquittal of three men accused of the crime.

Mr. Baluni met Mr. Saxena along with the parents of the victim and made the request. The Supreme Court’s acquittal of the three men, who had been sentenced to death in a trial court, was based on the noting that the prosecution failed to provide leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence against the accused.

The three men were accused of abducting, raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in February 2012. Her mutilated body was found three days later.

“I met the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi along with the parents of the victim and requested him to file a review petition in the case as the Delhi government is party in the case, so that stringent punishment could be given to the accused,” said Mr. Baluni.

The family of the victim hails from Uttarakhand, from where Mr. Baluni has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. Her parents had said they wanted death penalty for the accused.

In 2014, a trial court termed the case “rarest of rare” and awarded death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by the Delhi High Court.

