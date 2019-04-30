‘RS has emerged as vibrant second chamber of Parliament’

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Monday said that his heart bleeds when the House does not function. However, he said, over the years, the Rajya Sabha had emerged as a vibrant second chamber of Parliament, contributing to nation- building. Mr. Naidu was speaking at the Rajya Sabha Day celebrations organised at the Parliament Library Building.

Increasing disruption

Mr. Naidu in his address said that a Legislative Secretariat and a Legislature are complimentary to each other in sustaining the smooth and effective functioning of parliamentary democracy. However, he said, “Increasing disruption of the proceedings of our legislatures has impacted the legislative productivity and efficiency.”

Latest technology

Mr. Naidu appreciated the recent efforts of the Secretariat in terms of office automation and technological upgradation and said that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat was keeping pace with the latest technology that was ensuring ease and smoothness of work.

Commenting on the multi ethnic and multi-lingual character of the House, he said Parliament, he commended the “path-breaking efforts” made in the Rajya Sabha by making the interpretation facility available to Members so that they may speak in all the 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Talking about Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV), Mr. Naidu said that in August 2017 when he took over as Chairman, Rajya Sabha. the YouTube subscriber base of RSTV was around 4 lakhs and it had crossed the two million mark in February this year. “The YouTube subscriber base of RSTV is now over 2.5 million and is far ahead other major channels. As such, YouTube subscriber base has increased by over 500% since August, 2017 which is a creditable achievement,” he said.

A cultural programme on the theme ‘Indradhanush’ a combination of different Indian classical dance forms by the artistes from Kathak Dharohar was organised on the occasion. The Rajya Sabha was constituted for the first time on April 3, 1952.