RRTS to adopt European signalling tech

New Delhi

23 January 2021 02:26 IST

The country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is set to use an advanced signalling and train control system, said officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

According to the NCRTC, the RRTS will adopt a modern European Train Control System Level 2 signalling over the long-term evolution communication backbone with the adoption of state-of-art Hybrid Level 3. “Adoption of this signalling technology adds to the distinction of RRTS, as the first technologically advanced rail network in India will be operational with a design speed of 180 km/hr,” the NCRTC stated.

The ETCS signalling system will be a key enabler in ensuring interoperability and train movement at quick frequencies, thereby reducing waiting time for passengers.

Advertising

Advertising