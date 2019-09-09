RRTS corridor: pre-construction activities gain momentum

Pre-construction activities associated with the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) RRTS corridor has been gaining momentum, with like soil testing, geotechnical investigation and utility diversion in progress.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has recently started pile load test at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram. A pile load test is carried out to check the resistance and load-bearing capacity of the soil. It ensures the load-carrying capacity of deep foundations before the construction of piers and viaduct.

The NCRTC has recently floated a tender for the engagement of Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) for civil, architectural, and E&M works for the design of three elevated stations in Gurugram — Udyog Vihar, Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk — and for elevated viaduct between IDPL complex ramp to Rajiv Chowk Ramp for Delhi-SNB RRTS corridor.

One of the three RRTS corridors prioritised for implementation, the 106-km-long Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be elevated for about 71 km (11 stations) and the remaining 35 km (5 stations) will be constructed underground, mostly in Delhi and Gurugram.

Haryana government approved the Detailed Project Report of the corridor in February while the Rajasthan government gave nod to the project in June this year.

The corridor will converge at Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan with the other two RRTS corridors, Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat. The three corridors will be interoperable and will be integrated with other modes of public transport wherever possible.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi and SNB to about 70 minutes.