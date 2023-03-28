‘Rozgar Budget didn’t create even 4 jobs,’ LoP slams AAP in House

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

During a heated discussion on the 2023-24 budget in the Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for “forgetting its promises” made in last year’s budget.

Taking aim at the 2022-23 ‘Rozgar Budget’, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Four lakh jobs should have been created every year as per the Rozgar Budget. But it did not create even four jobs.”

The discussion in the House saw a small ruckus over the number of Opposition MLAs allowed and the time given to speak.

The BJP had demanded that three Opposition MLAs and the LoP be given the floor. However, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel allowed only two MLAs, followed by the LoP.

Unfulfilled budget promises

In his speech, Mr. Bidhuri said, “The government had promised a shopping festival from January 28 to February 26 in the last budget and ₹250 crore was given. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called it the biggest in India and made huge ads. But the public kept searching for the festival.”

He also accused the government of not fulfilling its promise of redeveloping five markets — Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Khari Baoli, and Kamla Nagar. “They also promised a special package for the Gandhi Nagar garment market last year but forgot about it.”

“The [2023-24] budget claims to bring 10,480 buses to Delhi by 2025. It’s a good thing. But last year, one thousand buses were promised and only 250 electric buses could be added to the DTC fleet, and these were given by the Central government,” Mr. Bidhuri told the House.

Mr. Bidhuri also asked the CM to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas schemes. “We might have political differences, but don’t make the poor people of Delhi suffer,” he said.

BJP MLA escorted out

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Abhay Verma was marshalled out of the Assembly for interrupting Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot’s speech.

In his opening address in the House, Mr. Verma claimed that the AAP government suffered a loss of about ₹3,100 crore due to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy. “As per this year’s budget, there is an excise revenue loss of 32% due to the policy. The government has admitted to this in its written reply to me,” he said. He added that Mr. Kejriwal would be “next to get arrested in the excise police scam”.

Mr. Gahlot hit back at the claims, accusing Mr. Verma of “misleading the House”.

“In the same reply given to him, it is written that between November 17, 2021 and August 31, 2022, the new excise policy earned ₹5,576 crore while the revenue earned during the old excise regime between November 17, 2020 and August 31, 2021 stood at ₹4,890 crore,” the Minister said, who also holds the Excise portfolio.

He said that BJP leaders “did not understand which figure was bigger and which was smaller”.

When Mr. Verma objected to the Mr. Gahlot’s claims, the Speaker directed the marshals to escort him out.