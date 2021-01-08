Rows of tractors take over highways

Protesting farmers take out rally from Singhu border, say it is a prelude to bigger protests ahead

In a massive show of strength, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally from the Singhu border at the Capital’s periphery with rows of tractors taking over the highways.

In what they termed as a “trailer,” farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at the Capital’s borders for over 40 days now, said that the parade was just a precursor to what the rally on Republic Day would look like.

‘Just a trailer’

The tractor rally, which took off from a site several kilometres away from the main protest site at the Singhu border, saw thousands of farmers make their way to the highway, while several others stayed back near the tents and trolleys to arrange for langars.

Rashpal Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Jalandhar, said: “Today’s tractor rally is just the trailer. Currently there is a great deal of churning going on in the country and the way in which humanity was ending is being arrested through this movement. Farmers are the backbone of this country and what is the point of forcing something on us which we do not want?”

Stating that agitations against several issues would follow, Mr. Singh said, “Aab Inquilab aayegi” [There will be revolution now] and now it will not stop at only farmers’ issues. The only good thing that the Prime Minister has done is bringing unity among the farmers. Earlier, there were various strands and now all of us are one unit. We are certain that we will win through this agitation.”

Holding placards and raising slogans demanding the repeal of the three laws, a group of 25 women from Punjab’s Patran town said they had reached the Delhi border three days ago for the rally.

‘Take back the laws’

Rajinder Kaur, one of the women present there said, “It looks like the Prime Minister cannot see us or hear us despite us being in such large numbers. He has forgotten that we are the ones who have voted him to power. Through the tractor rally we would like to tell the government that it better take the laws back.”

Seated atop a tractor, Gurwinder Singh, a farmer from Patiala said: “This tractor rally was just the prelude to the main parade. Through today’s [Thursday] rally we were successful in displaying our preparations and strength to the government and give them an idea of how the rally on Republic Day will look like. We are an extremely peaceful lot and we have no intention of getting into face-offs with any person or authority of any kind.”

Taranjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Nawanshahr district said, “Through this parade we have given an idea about what the government can expect for the rally on Republic Day. The rally that day will be similar and in fact, on a much larger scale as we are going to call for more tractors to join us at the border.”