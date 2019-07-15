Row over DU’s syllabus against RSS

A member of the Delhi University’s Academic Council has alleged that an updated syllabus of English Journalism course contains chapters on Muzaffarnagar riots and lynching incidents which attempt to target the RSS and its affiliate organisations. Rasal Singh, Academic Council member, also said the source material of such chapters had been taken from “biased” news portals which often criticised the government.
“They are targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliates, even our Prime Minister. I will raise the issue in the Academic Council meeting on Monday and ensure it is not passed,” he said.
Professor Raj Kumar, head of the English department, said they had taken a firm stand on not hurting the sentiments of any community. Sources said the issue had already been flagged by the undergraduate syllabus revision committee and the controversial portions would be revised.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor