Row over DU’s ‘anti-RSS’ journalism syllabus

A member of the Delhi University’s academic council has alleged that an updated syllabus of English Journalism course contains chapters on Muzaffarnagar riots and lynching incidents which attempt to target the RSS and its affiliate organisations.

Rasal Singh, university’s academic council member, also said the source material of such chapters has been taken from “biased” news portals which have often criticised the government.

“They are targeting the RSS and its affiliate organisations, even our Prime Minister. I will raise the issue in the Academic Council meeting on Monday and ensure it is not passed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Raj Kumar, head of the English department, said his department has taken a firm stand on not hurting the sentiments of any community.

Sources said the issue has already been flagged by the Undergraduate Syllabus Revision Committee of the university and the controversial portions will be revised.