Routes not finalised, Delhi’s Mohalla Bus scheme yet to take off

June 20, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government’s Mohalla Bus scheme has been delayed further as the Transport Department is yet to finalise the routes that the 9-metre-long buses would ply on to provide last-mile connectivity.

Earlier this month, the department had deployed 23 technical teams for 15 days across the city to explore the routes where these buses can operate. This was preceded by the formation of an eight-member expert committee after Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had in March announced the scheme in the 2023-24 Delhi budget. The Mohalla buses are designed to serve areas where roads are narrow or regular 12-metre buses cannot ply.

According to a senior Transport Department official, while a few routes have been finalised, many are yet to be studied.

Delhi Transport Secretary Ashish Kundra said it is difficult to finalise the ‘greenfield routes’ for Mohalla buses in a short span of time. Greenfield routes are those which avoid densely inhabited areas and go through new alignments to bring development and connectivity to new areas.

While no clarity was given on the new deadline, Mr. Kundra said studies are being conducted and the expert committee has made progress on finalising common principles to be followed before the induction of the 2,180 Mohalla buses. “This will be followed by analysis of big data and recommendations of the public. The process will be completed before the buses are inducted,” he added.

The senior official said the Mohalla buses will be painted blue and green, with ‘Mohalla bus’ inscribed on them.