Roommate held for sodomising 25-year-old

A 25-year-old has been allegedly sodomised by his roommate in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

The accused has been arrested, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the accused, Gaurav, a resident of Indira Vikas Colony, works as a cook in the same paying guest accommodation as that of the victim.

The police said that the victim, who hails from Nepal, approached them on Wednesday and said that his roommate returned home in an inebriated state on Tuesday night and forced himself on the victim after which he pushed him away.

The police also said that they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.