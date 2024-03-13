Rooftop solar panels to be installed in Delhi govt. buildings

March 13, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday approved a project to install 50 MW grid-connected rooftop solar systems on 645 Delhi government and MCD buildings.

The Minister said solar power plants and related facilities will be installed on all buildings spread over 500 sqm. in educational institutes, healthcare facilities, DTC bus depots, Delhi Transco Limited substations, and other institutions.

She added that the project was aligned with the government’s recently approved Delhi Solar Policy, which is aimed at increasing solar power generation and usage across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this initiative, we are working towards making our government buildings more energy-efficient so that they become sustainable and self-sufficient in terms of power consumption,” Ms. Atishi said.

“Despite the surge in electricity consumption in Delhi, our target is to generate 25% of the city’s power through solar power plants by 2027,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT