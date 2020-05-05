Roll back VAT hike on fuel, says transporters’ association

The Delhi Goods Transport Organisation (DGTO), an organisation of transporters in the NCR wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday appealing that the hiked VAT on fuel be rolled back.

The hike in diesel prices, DGTO president Rajender Kapoor argued, would affect the supply chain of basic commodities in addition to having a detrimental effect on the business of transporters which was already suffering due to the lockdown.

“This will affect the State revenue and benefit neighbouring States. Because of the steep increase of VAT in Delhi, all commercial vehicles will get their tanks filled from neighbouring States, indirectly leading to revenue loss,” Mr. Kapoor said.