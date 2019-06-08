‘Roll back drastic changes in admission eligibility criteria’

Members of the Executive and Academic Councils of Delhi University wrote to the Vice-Chancellor on Friday, demanding a rollback of what they termed “drastic changes” to the eligibility criteria of various undergraduate courses.

The letter specifically draws attention to “major deviations” in the eligibility criteria of seven courses. These include B.Com. (Honours), B.A. (Honours), B.A. Economics (Honours), B.Sc. Maths and Stat. (Honours), B.Sc. (Honours), B.A. (Prog). The eligibility criteria for each of these courses have been changed compared to last year in terms of either the minimum aggregate marks required or the inclusion of a compulsory subject in the best of four.

“These changes are arbitrary, unwarranted and uncalled for as the admissions are finalised on the basis of merit as reflected in the cut-off of the various courses and thus causing chaos among the students. As per the rules and regulations of our university, such major policy decisions must be taken in the Academic Council which have far-reaching consequences for SC, ST, OBC and EWS students. The students have been caught unaware and they must be given sufficient time to adapt themselves to these changes.” the letter reads.

Even the Standing Committee constituted for the purpose of making these changes does not have the proportional representation of different segments of the elected members, it argued. The letter has been signed by Rajesh J. Jha, J.L. Gupta, Seema Das, Pradeep Kumar and Sudhanshu Kumar who are members of the two councils.

It demanded that the eligibility criteria be restored to the earlier criteria on an urgent basis and for future, changes be made in admission policy following the due procedure.