Rohit’s wife killed him in frustration, says mother

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister N.D. Tiwari, was murdered by his wife Apoorva Shukla “in frustration when she did not succeed in her plans”, his mother told a Delhi court on Saturday.

The submission was made by Rohit’s mother Ujjwala Tiwari before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav during recording of her statement as a prosecution witness in the murder case.

Ujjwala said that Apoorva, arrested in connection with Rohit’s murder, had married him as he was the son of the late veteran politician and she believed she would get a ticket to contest elections in Indore after marrying him.

Tense ties

Ujjwala, who was represented by advocate Tariq Nasir, further alleged that relations were tense between Rohit and his wife immediately after their marriage and that she fought with him over trivial issues.

She claimed that Apoorva allegedly pressured Rohit to not keep his mother with them at their house and get a separate bungalow for her in Delhi so that she could get her father treated here. “When she did not succeed in her plans, she [Apoorva] murdered him [Rohit] in frustration,” Ujjwala alleged.

She claimed that after Rohit’s death, Apoorva tried to stop the post-mortem proceedings. “Apoorva said what was the necessity of post-mortem. If post-mortem was conducted, how will we bathe the body with holy water,” Ujjwala said.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on February 26.