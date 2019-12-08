Rohini murders: accused bought knife five days ago

A day after a 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and daughter-in-law, it has been revealed that he had planned the murders and had bought the knife, used in commission of crime, around five days ago, the police said on Saturday.

On Friday, Satish Chaudharyallegedly stabbed his wife Sneh Lata and daughter-in-law Pragyato death because he suspected them to be in extramarital relationships with other men.

Pragya’s husband Gaurav, who works as software engineer in Singapore, was not at home at the time of the incident. His younger brother Saurabh, who works in Bengaluru, had tried to stop his father and also got injured in the incident.

The two women along with Pragya’s children — three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son — were to shift to Gurugram because they were tired of the accused’s suspicion and also because it was closer to Pragya’s workplace.

Fight between two sides

On December 2, the accused allegedly demanded that the women leave their jewellery at the Rohini house but the two had refused to do so, which led to a fight between the two sides. Pragya allegedly told Gaurav about the fight.

He then called his father and asked him to mend his ways. The accused then hatched the murder plans.

“He had bought a knife which is used in cutting meat and kept it in the kitchen,” said an officer.

On Saturday, Gaurav arrived in Delhi and post-mortem of the women was conducted after which their bodies were handed over to the family for last rites.