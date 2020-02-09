Rohini murder accused left five jobs to join Delhi Police: father

A Delhi police Sub-Inspector and an accused in the murder case of his colleague, Sub-Inspector Preeti Ahlawat, had left five government jobs earlier to join the police force two years ago, his father revealed.

The officer who was found dead in his car in Sonipat soon after he killed his colleague late on Friday, also planned to quit his present job in a few months since he had been selected as a tax assistant in the Income-Tax Department.

His father, a former policeman in the Haryana Police, told The Hindu over phone that his son had planned to quit his job in another six months and was expecting an appointment letter from the Income-Tax Department in July.

“He was a bright student and was earlier selected as a station master. He also landed jobs in the Supreme Court, post office and the DRDO. But he did not join. He worked at the CAG office in Chandigarh for 15 days before he took up the job of a Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police. He was posted in Chandigarh in CAG office when we asked him to join Delhi Police so that he could stay closer to home,” the father, who is a resident of Shastri Nagar in Sonipat, said. The 60-year-old had retired as a Sub-Inspector in April 2018.

The accused, a mechanical engineer, was the younger of two siblings in the family and had joined the Delhi Police on March 22, 2018. He was posted at Bhajanpura police station and used to visit his parents in Sonipat during weekends.

His father said it was a usual day for his son on Friday as he got his car serviced and also bought a new pair of shoes for himself.

Looking for match

“We were scheduled to visit a family to look for a match for him on Saturday. But destiny had some other plans. We are shattered and left with no support at this age,” the father added.

He said he received a call from the HSIIDC Barhi police station at 2 a.m on Saturday and was told that a car registered under his name was found on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway and there was a man’s body lying inside. The father said he reached the spot to find his son dead in the car. “The car was locked from inside and the headlights were on. I opened it with duplicate keys that I had carried along,” said the retired police officer. He said that his son had never told the family about Preeti.

Vinay Kumar, SHO, HSIIDC Barhi police station, said that they were informed by the Delhi police about the incident. He ruled out any foul play in the death of the policeman confirming that he had shot himself.

The last rites of the deceased were performed at his village Lakhan Majra in Rohtak.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.).