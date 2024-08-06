ADVERTISEMENT

Rohini MLA Gupta elected Opposition leader in Assembly

Published - August 06, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Vijendra Gupta.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta was elected the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly on Monday at a meeting of the Delhi BJP’s legislature party meeting.

“This responsibility comes at a critical time when governance in Delhi has completely failed under AAP,” he said, demanding that an Assembly session be convened.

“The people of Delhi feel betrayed and see the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the only party capable of providing pro-people and clean governance,” he added.

Will succeed BJP MP

Mr. Gupta, a former Delhi BJP chief, will succeed Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who stepped down from the post after winning South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. His name was proposed by Ghonda MLA and the party’s chief whip in the Assembly Ajay Mahawar.

However, the Rohini MLA will have a brief tenure as the Assembly election is scheduled for February next year.

The Delhi Assembly comprises 70 MLAs, of which 60 are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

