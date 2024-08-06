GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rohini MLA Gupta elected Opposition leader in Assembly

Published - August 06, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Vijendra Gupta.

Vijendra Gupta.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta was elected the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly on Monday at a meeting of the Delhi BJP’s legislature party meeting.

“This responsibility comes at a critical time when governance in Delhi has completely failed under AAP,” he said, demanding that an Assembly session be convened.

“The people of Delhi feel betrayed and see the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the only party capable of providing pro-people and clean governance,” he added.

Will succeed BJP MP

Mr. Gupta, a former Delhi BJP chief, will succeed Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who stepped down from the post after winning South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. His name was proposed by Ghonda MLA and the party’s chief whip in the Assembly Ajay Mahawar.

However, the Rohini MLA will have a brief tenure as the Assembly election is scheduled for February next year.

The Delhi Assembly comprises 70 MLAs, of which 60 are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.