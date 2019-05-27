Rohini FSL to have brain fingerprinting machine: police

The city police has informed the Delhi High Court that the forensic science lab at Rohini here will have a brain fingerprinting machine, to be operational in June this year.

In March this year, the court had directed installation of the system at the Rohini FSL during the hearing of a plea to trace a missing four-year-old boy. The High Court was then informed that there was no facility here to carry out narco tests.

Brain fingerprinting is a type of lie-detection technique through which a person’s brain waves are measured to find out if the individual is telling the truth while answering questions put to him or her.

The High Court had asked for the brain fingerprinting system to examine the mother and sister of the main suspect , a young boy, aged around 11, who was last seen with the missing child according to CCTV footage.

The two women were to be put under narco test at Gandhinagar FSL in Gujarat in March, but due to medical reasons the test could not be carried out and was scheduled for September.

The four-year-old boy has been missing since August 4 last year, when he was last seen with the juvenile. The child’s father moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, seeking directions to police to trace his son. The juvenile said that the missing child had drowned in Yamuna river but since the body was not found, the investigation continued.

The High Court transferred the case to the anti-human trafficking unit of the Crime Branch after the police could not trace the child till December last year.