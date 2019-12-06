Rohini deaths: victim lived separately from husband

A day after a a 58-year-old doctor allegedly shot a 55-year-old woman and then killed himself in Rohini Sector 13, it has been revealed that the woman was living separately from her husband.
A senior police officer said that the woman, who was administration in-charge at a hospital owned by the doctor, lived in Sector 18. Her husband had been living elsewhere for the last two years suspected to be because of the woman’s relationship with the doctor.
A close associate of the doctor allegedly told the police that the woman was allegedly misappropriating funds which the doctor became aware of.
The police said that bank accounts of the doctor, woman and those used for the hospital will be looked into as part of the investigation.
Post-mortem were conducted on Thursday and the bodies were handed over to families for last rites.
