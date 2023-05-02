Rohini court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by rivals in Tihar Jail

May 02, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - New Delhi

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was killed in a morning attack by rivals inside Tihar Jail, officials said on May 2.

According to prison officials, the incident took place around 6:30 a.m. He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.

“This morning, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District, Delhi Police said.

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tillu, who was lodged in Jail No. 9 with an iron grill.

“Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward,” the official said.

On September 24 last year, two shooters shot and killed Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court No. 207 during a shootout.

Sources had said in September last year, a day before the Rohini shootout, (shooters) Umang and Jagdeep took weapons from a crook named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal.

“Then on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep took the dress of lawyers from a person near AIIMS. Meanwhile, Tillu was in constant touch with both of them through WhatsApp calls from jail,” sources said.

Further details are awaited.

