Rohini court shoot-out: police file chargesheet

It names 7 accused including duo who killed gangster Gogi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed an over 100-page chargesheet in connection with the murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at the Rohini court complex. It has named seven persons as accused, including the two dead assailants who were in lawyer’s attire and breached the court’s security and shot dead Gogi.

The chargesheet was filed before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satbir Singh Lamba on December 17. The seven accused are Vinay Yadav, Umang Yadav, Sunil Baliyan, Naveen Dabas, Ashish Kumar, and the deceased, Rahul Tyagi and Jaideep.

“During investigation, it was found that some other persons were also involved in the conspiracy to kill Gogi. Further investigation is in progress,” officials said.

A senior officer, privy to the probe, said that during investigation, they found out that the conspiracy to kill Gogi was made inside Mandoli jail allegedly by rival gang member Tillu Tajpuriya and his associates.

“We have found that it was a pre-emptive killing and the entire planning was made inside the jail. The two assailants were trained and briefed from inside the jail on how to breach the court’s security,” the officer said, adding that phones were used to communicate with the duo.

The chargesheet includes Sections 302 (murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Arms Act. The FIR was registered at Rohini’s Prashant Vihar police station.

Around 1.20 p.m. on September 24, Gogi was shot dead by two assailants inside courtroom number 207 when he was being produced by the third Battalion Guard. The police had said that the two were armed with deadly weapons and disguised as lawyers. In retaliatory fire by the police, both got injured and were declared brought dead at a hospital.

Gogi was a bad character of Alipur police station and was previously involved in 31 cases, the police said. He was in the judicial custody and was brought to Rohini court for appearance in a criminal trial.