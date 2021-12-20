Rohini court blast case: accused tries to end life

New Delhi

20 December 2021 01:48 IST

The accused in the Rohini court blast case allegedly attempted to end his life while in the Special Cell’s custody on Sunday, officers said. He is currently stable and has been referred to AIIMS.

Confirming the development, senior police officers said that the accused, who is a DRDO scientist, was trying to mislead the police during interrogation. An officer said that the accused was not giving definitive answers and further attempts to interrogate him were on.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused allegedly planted a low-intensity bomb inside a Rohini courtroom in order to kill advocate Amit Vashisht, with whom he was purportedly engaged in a legal case. Both he and Mr. Vashisht had filed over a dozen civil and criminal cases against each other, DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh had said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)