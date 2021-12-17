Robust start to placement season at IIT Delhi

NEW DELHI

17 December 2021 01:36 IST

In the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi that started on December 2, students have received over 1,250 offers so far, which is the highest ever number of offers secured at the start of the season, the institute said.

It added that there was a 45% increase in the number of offers received by the campus during this period over the last year and the number of pre-placement offers received this year were the highest in the last five years.

Despite the financial strain due to COVID-19, the quality of jobs offered in terms of compensation offered has also increased. “The average compensation offered on campus this year as indicated by recruiters has shown over 20% increase. Around 80% of the students who showed interest in availing placement facilities in this phase have been recruited up to now with selections to over 350 job profiles from over 200 companies,” the institute said.

An analysis of the jobs opted by students shows that most students — over 60% — have opted for jobs in their core fields. Other students have been placed by management (11%), analytics (9%), and finance (4%) companies.

Anishya Obhrai Madan, head, office of career services, IIT Delhi, said “We welcomed recruiters hiring in new-age domains like artificial intelligence, big data and cloud solutions, design development for high volume manufacturing, machine learning, robotics etc. across core sectors in addition to the traditional profiles. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season.”

An option on deferred placements has been given to those students who wish to set up a start-up after their graduation. The students opting for deferred placement can avail of placement services once within two years after choosing this option, a spokesperson of the institute said.

The top five recruiters on the campus in terms of the number of offers included EXL Analytics, Graviton Research Capital LLP, HCL Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, Microsoft. Microsoft gave the highest number of offers to the campus (around 60), while Rakuten Mobile, Japan gave the highest number of international offers.

The placement season at IIT, Delhi goes on up to the end of May. Phase I will conclude around the end of December while phase II will be conducted between January and May.