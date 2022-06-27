Robot helps douse massive blaze in factory

It helped prevent exposure of the fire to our firefighters: DFS Chief

A robot was used to douse a massive fire that broke out in a godown in north-west Delhi’s Badli on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said no one was injured in the incident, adding, “The fire broke out in a plastic granules godown.”

Mr. Garg said the DFS received information at 2.18 a.m. about the fire in Badli behind Rohini jail. “We had no idea what was inside the godown and the property had been sealed for the last two years. We extensively used the robot to douse the blaze and spray water. It helped prevent exposure of the fire to our firefighters,” he added.

The DFS shared a video that showed the robot dousing the blaze even as thick plumes of smoke rose from the building.

As many as 36 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was put out by 2.10 p.m., officials said. A cooling operation is underway and eight fire tenders are working at the spot.

In May, the Delhi government had inducted two remote-controlled robots into the DFS in order to navigate narrow lanes leading up to the fire spot and carry out major firefighting operations. The robots are said to be heat, smoke and fire-resistant. They can also be operated remotely from a distance of 300 metres.