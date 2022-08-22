‘Robinhood’, involved in 125 criminal cases, arrested

He used to financially help needy residents in his locality through the proceeds of his crime

Known as the “Robinhood” of his locality, a 27-year-old man, involved in more than 125 cases, including a case where he fired at a police officer at Kashmere Gate, was arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Wasim Karan alias Lambi, a resident of CD Block of north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. He was arrested on August 19 morning near Anand Vihar railway station by a team of Special Cell led by ACP Attar Singh. A single shot pistol of .215 bore with three live cartridges were recovered from him.

“Wasim was currently wanted and absconding in 35 criminal cases, including that of a sensational case of firing on the police team led by the then SHO of the Kotla Mubarakpur police station near ISBT Kashmere Gate on June 30 last year. He along with his accomplices had opened fire at the police following which three of them were nabbed. However, Wasim had managed to escape,” said DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh.

Wasim is involved in cases like attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, rape, house-breaking, burglary, assault on police, among others.

A senior police officer said, “He was popular in his locality as he used to lend money that he got doing these crimes to the needy residents . This way, he had earned their respect and had become a heroic figure for the residents”.

The officer added that due to his trait of helping people, he got has followers in the area who he cultivated as sources. “These sources used to give him immediate information about any movement of police, helping him to escape,” the officer said.

The DCP said that Wasim is the kingpin of a gang of burglars and has more than 25 members in his gang. Explaining the modus operandi of his gang, the DCP said that the gang used to carry out a recce of the locked houses during the day in posh areas of the city.

“During the night, members of the gang used to target the identified house with their house breaking tools, following which they used to enter the house and steal all the valuables,” the officer said, adding that once Wasim used to commit at least three to four burglaries at a stretch, he used to leave for Kolkata where in in-laws lived.

A resident of Jahangirpuri’s C Block, requesting anonymity said, “I’ve heard that he [Wasim] used to help everyone out whenever they required money, be it for medical expenses or for marriage purposes. He earned a popular image here in this way and developed a sense of mutual respect with the residents”.