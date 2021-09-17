Robbers throw chilli powder at woman, loot house

NEW DELHI

17 September 2021 00:46 IST

Two among the four arrested were working there; cash, jewellery worth ₹50 lakh recovered

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 55-year-old woman at her house in north-west Delhi’s Maurya Enclave after throwing chilli powder on her and holding her hostage, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey said the accused have been identified as Aman Kumar Roy (19), Sanjeev Kumar Ram (18), Ram Pukar Yadav (26) and Sunil (21).

Police said that on Tuesday, they received an information regarding a robbery. The complainant said she was alone at home and was lying on the bed in her room. Her cook Aman and sweeper Sanjeev, who had been hired just a few days ago, came to her room. They were carrying a bowl full of red chilli powder and they threw the powder on her face and in her eyes.

After that both of them climbed on the bed and grabbed her hands and feet. They controlled her and tied her hands and feet with a cloth. The accused then took away the jewellery, which she was wearing, a high-end phone and an electronic safe kept in the room. They pushed her into the bathroom and ran away with the looted items, police said.

During investigation, the police started collecting manual information based on the CCTV footage, which were obtained from the scene of crime. The team also collected CCTV footage from the routes taken by the complainant as well as the suspects. The team thus collected vital inputs regarding the gang members and his associates, Mr. Tirkey said.

Thereafter, based on specific information, the accused were then arrested from Shakurpur.

Planned crime

During interrogation, the accused Ram said he had been planning to commit robbery for a long time as he needed money. “He started working as a household help in the bungalows of rich persons and engaged his other colleagues in the work. Ram hatched a conspiracy with his friends Aman and Sanjeev to commit robbery in the bungalow. Subsequently, Sanjeev and Aman carried out the robbery,” Mr. Tirkey said.

Police claim to have recovered ₹45,500 in cash, jewellery worth ₹50 lakh and an electronic safe.