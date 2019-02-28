Robbers snatch valuables from bus passengers

A gang of robbers targeted passengers of a DTC bus on NH-9 in East Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. when a DTC bus from Kapashera to Anand Vihar was near Pandav Nagar. A gang of five robbers, who boarded the bus from Sarai Kale Khan started robbing passengers. The robbers forced the driver to stop it at Ghazipur crossing and fled.

Victims said that the robbers were carrying knife and all of a sudden they started beating passengers and snatched their wallets, mobile phones and other valuables. A few passengers tried to protest, but they were thrashed by robbers.

A case has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station.