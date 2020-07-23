Robbers return, ask for ATM PIN

Two bike-borne men allegedly robbed a person of his wallet and ATM card at gunpoint and then returned to ask its PIN, before escaping.

The incident happened on Wednesday night on the road leading to Phase-3 Police Station in Noida, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said, “The accused took away the victim’s wallet which had some cash, his ATM and Aadhaar cards. They, however, returned soon after to ask the PIN of the ATM card and sped away,” he said.

The official said the incident was immediately reported at the local police station and the accused were intercepted at a security checkpoint.

“They tried to escape and opened fire at the policemen. The police fired in retaliation and the accused sustained injuries. They were taken to the hospital.”

The accused, identified as Gaurav Singh and Sadadand, are locals and ₹3,200 and an ATM card had been recovered, said an official.

Police sources said their it was being ascertained if the accused have any criminal record.