Robbers return, ask for ATM PIN

Two bike-borne men allegedly robbed a person of his wallet and ATM card at gunpoint and then returned to ask its PIN, before escaping.
The incident happened on Wednesday night on the road leading to Phase-3 Police Station in Noida, the police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said, “The accused took away the victim’s wallet which had some cash, his ATM and Aadhaar cards. They, however, returned soon after to ask the PIN of the ATM card and sped away,” he said.
The official said the incident was immediately reported at the local police station and the accused were intercepted at a security checkpoint.
“They tried to escape and opened fire at the policemen. The police fired in retaliation and the accused sustained injuries. They were taken to the hospital.”
The accused, identified as Gaurav Singh and Sadadand, are locals and ₹3,200 and an ATM card had been recovered, said an official.
Police sources said their it was being ascertained if the accused have any criminal record.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath