Robbers donate part of stolen money to temple after ₹1.1 crore theft

Five accused arrested after they targeted two employees of businessman

Five persons were arrested for allegedly robbing ₹1.1 crore in broad daylight from two persons who were employees of a Rohini-based businessman. The accused later donated ₹1 lakh from the stolen amount to Khatushyam Temple in Janakpuri, the police said on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, three of the five accused targeted the two employees while they were returning with the cash from a jeweller in Chandni Chowk. “The victims were on their scooter when the three accused men intercepted and robbed them at gunpoint,” an officer said.

Former employee

Thereafter, the accused went to Khatushyam Temple in Janakpuri and donated ₹1 lakh of the stolen amount. “They said that they wanted to pay their respects to God for helping them successfully carry out the robbery,” the officer said. One of the accused, a former employee of the businessman, had hatched the plan, the police said.

However, nearly a week after the incident, the police managed to arrest the five accused from north-east Delhi after identifying them with the help of CCTV cameras installed near the Chandni Chowk market. “We have recovered over a crore so far from the accused and are carrying out further raids to recover more stolen property from previous crimes,” the police said.