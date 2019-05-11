Robber shot dead by security guard

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by a security guard on Friday after he was allegedly trying to rob money from a toll tax cash van in south-east Delhi’s Pul Pehlad Pur, the police said.

Chimoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), said, “We received information regarding an incident of firing at a signal in Pul Prahlad Pur on Friday around 10.50 a.m.”

The police said that bloodstains and traces of chilli powder were found at the spot apart from the cash van.

During initial investigation, Rao Saheb Ramesh, a cashier in MEP Infra Developers, told the police that he had collected toll tax worth around ₹14 lakh from Badarpur border and kept the money in the van and left for the head office at Vasant Kunj, Mr. Biswal said.

Around 10.45 a.m., near Pul Prahlad Pur signal, an unidentified person broke open the rear gate and entered into the van and tried to rob the cash, he said.

“The vehicle was moving slowly due to traffic jam and I was sitting in the middle row when a man, who entered the van from rear side, tried to snatch the cash from me. I resisted, but he managed to snatch the money,” said Mr .Ramesh.

The security guard, who was sitting next to the driver also tried to stop the robber and in the scuffle, one bullet got fired from his rifle that hit the robber just when he was about to jump out of the van, the DCP said.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead. “We have sent police teams to the adjoining States with pictures of the robber for identification. We are also scanning CCTV footage. We suspect that the robber had some accomplice who might have run away after he was shot,” said Mr. Biswal.