Robber begs woman for money, leaves with jewellery

A food delivery boy, who had gone to rob an elderly woman at knife point in Rajouri Garden, touched her feet and begged for money to get his wife operated at a hospital, the police said on Thursday.

They said that after the victim managed to throw the locker keys into the flush, the robber panicked and started crying. The victim consoled the robber and handed over two gold bangles for his wife’s treatment.

Accomplice also held

The accused and his accomplice were arrested and the robbed gold bangles were recovered from their possession.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that the robber, identified as Kamal Kant, a resident of Nangloi who works as a delivery boy with an app-based food company, was arrested along with accomplice Om Prakash. “We have seized a knife, recovered the victim’s gold bangles and a mobile phone from the possession of the accused,” said Ms. Bhardwaj.

The police said that on April 23, Saroop Kaur (76), a resident of Rajouri Garden, was robbed at knife point at her house. She was alone at her house, when a man knocked at the door around 3 p.m. As soon as she opened the door, the person pushed her and forcibly entered the house.

“The woman resisted and managed to lock herself behind a glass door adjacent to the bathroom. Fearing a robbery, she threw the keys of the locker into the flush and remained inside the glass door, after which the robber broke the glass door,” said a police officer.

After finding the keys of the locker in the flush, the accused, instead of hurting the woman, touched her feet and begged for money as he had to get his wife’s treatment done who was suffering from a stomach ailment. “Frightened, the woman gave her gold bangles to the robber and he left the house. He stayed in the house for around 45 minutes,” a police officer said.

The police said that a case was registered at Rajouri Garden police station and a team was formed to arrest the accused. “The footage from one of the CCTV cameras installed near the house showed the accused arriving on a motorcycle with a red bag. It was found that the bag bore the logo of an app-based food delivery company,” said a police officer.

“We procured details of 2,700 motorcycles being used by the employees of the food delivery company and examined the same. We shortlisted 34 employees and information regarding their location on the day of robbery was gathered. Nine suspects were then held for questioning. When their photos were showed to the victim, she identified one of them as the accused,” the police officer added.

During interrogation, Kamal disclosed that he had earlier worked as a driver in the same locality. He was friends with Om, who works as a washerman in the locality. Kamal and Om planned to commit a robbery at the woman’s house as they were aware of the fact that the woman stays alone in the house during the day.

“Kamal went inside the house to commit the robbery while Om stayed outside in order to alert him in case any of the victim’s family members arrived. The accused have no criminal records. We have also found that Kamal was under debt and his wife is undergoing treatment,” the officer further said.