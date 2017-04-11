Robbed, Tanzanian family in dire straits

Having been robbed of cash and valuables worth ₹4.10 lakh in Karol Bagh last week, a Tanzanian family which had come to India on a medical tour is struggling to survive in the Capital.

The incident took place around 10.30 p.m on April 8, when Arif, along with his wife, son and mother-in-law Fatima Aslam, were going to their hotel. Ms. Aslam was carrying a brown hand bag, containing 7,00,000 Tanzanian Shillings (₹20,251), USD 6,000 (₹3.87 lakh) and ₹3,000 in cash, along with two mobile phones, which the family said was taken away by two bike-borne assailants.

Embassy calls police

The family approached the police and registered a complaint, even as the Tanzanian embassy got in touch with the victim’s family and asked the police to expedite the investigation. According to the police the accused have been captured on CCTV, which was installed nearby. However, the bike number is not clear. Investigators said the men came from behind, snatched the brown bag and rode away towards Pusa Road.

Son’s treatment

Arif’s family had come to India on March 9 for the treatment of his one-year-old son at BL Kapoor Hospital, from where they were returning on the night of the incident. Among the family’s struggles since the incident is continuing the treatment and even meet their expenses.

Looking for help

According to Arif, only USD 50 was left with them on Friday and the family have cut down on everything except food and the child's medicine. By Monday, they were down to a combined amount of ₹1,000, he added.

The family is looking for help to survive for two more weeks in the country after which they are scheduled to leave for Tanzania.

Case registered

An FIR has been registered in Karol Bagh Police Station under IPC sections 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft) and 34(common intention). The incident has come close on the heels of the robbery-cum-assault on a German tourist in Geeta Colony.