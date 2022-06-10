Roar of cricket fans back at Feroz Shah after COVID hiatus

The match witnessed spectators and vendors from different States

The roar of cricket fans was back at the Capital’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, now renamed the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Thursday after almost three years. Fans sporting the Indian jersey made a beeline to the stadium, some with tickets in hand while others arrived at the last minute to try their luck at buying a ticket only to get a glimpse of the action as India took on South Africa in a T-20 encounter.

A festive spirit prevailed outside the stadium as the by-lanes leading up to the stadium were bustling with vendors selling replicas of the Indian jerseys and the Tricolour. Meera, one of the vendors said, “I came from Mumbai to sell this merchandise and will be travelling to Cuttack for the next match. Crowds are back at the stadium after a long time and we hope to do good business.”

Standing in the long queues for entry, Chanchal said she had come all the way from Bharatpur, Rajasthan with her family of four only to see the match. “So far I have watched watch matches only on TV; this is the first time I will be watching one at a stadium. I want India to win!” she said.

Kuldeep, another spectator, said all the five members of his family are cricket enthusiasts and he hoped to give his children their first experience of watching a match live. “I am a former national level player and I am excited to not only watch the match at the stadium but also make my children experience the thrill that comes with the atmosphere at the stadium,” he said.

Anvi, a student from Patna, who was sporting the Indian Jersey, said she has been a cricket fan for the past 5 years and was excited about finally getting to witness a match at a stadium. Her friend Riddhi sarcastically said, “It took her an hour only to get ready for today’s match.”