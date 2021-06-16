Road safety to be focus of new centre at IIT-D

It will also study road planning, design

IIT-Delhi on Wednesday announced that it will establish a ‘Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C)’ with a focus to produce state-of-the-art knowledge to address road transport and traffic safety in India and regions with similar socio-economic conditions.

The ‘Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) that has been running at the institute since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme and founded by late Prof. Dinesh Mohan, a world-renowned expert on traffic safety and human tolerance to injury will be converted to a centre.

Sustainable transport

The areas of research and study will include road planning and design interventions associated with traffic safety, road-user behaviour associated with traffic safety and sustainable transport systems and safety aspects of new vehicle technology in mixed traffic.

The institute said that TRIP-C would offer academic programmes in the field of transportation and road safety to train professionals who are equipped with the skills for developing and maintaining safe transport infrastructure, including the vulnerable road users.

TRIPP coordinator K. Ramachandra Rao said, “The forthcoming centre has a unique template on how to run an interdisciplinary programme successfully and would aim to achieve greater heights through core research themes that would endeavour to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options”.

The new centre will offer a ‘Master of Science (MS) Research’ programme, which would train the students/ professionals in the field of the transportation safety and prepare the students for the research careers, the institute said.