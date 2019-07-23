Road rage: motorcyclist dies after assault

A motorcyclist died after being beaten up by a group of young men travelling in a pickup van in an alleged road rage incident on Sunday night. His brother too was injured in the incident.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the case, the police said on Monday.

Alternative route

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar residents, Ajay and his brother Lakhmi, were on their way home on a motorcycle around 10.30 p.m. when they had an altercation with two men in a pickup van. “On reaching Mulla hotel, we decided to take an alternative route to home since the road near the hotel was waterlogged. There was a huge pothole on the other route and my brother swerved to avoid hitting it. At this point, the driver of the pickup van coming from the opposite direction hurled abuses at him. My brother then stopped and questioned the driver for his misbehaviour. It led to an altercation,” said Mr. Ajay.

It soon turned violent and the pickup van driver called his brother and friend as well to the spot.

The four then beat up Lakhmi and Ajay with the former receiving injuries in the stomach and the head.

Severe pain

The duo then went to Civil Hospital and left for home after treatment.

After Lakhmi complained of severe stomach pain a few hours later, he along with his brother went to a private hospital and got an ultrasound done.

The two then again went to Civil Hospital where Lakhmi was declared brought dead.

The Civil Hospital authorities informed the police about the death and the Station House Officer, SGM Nagar Police Station, reached the hospital. A case of murder was registered at the instance of Ajay.

The accused were identified with the help of the closed-circuit television footage and detained. While the two accused in the pick-up van supply drinking water, the third is the brother of the van’s driver and works as a helper.

The van has been impounded. The fourth accused is at large.

ACP Badkhal, Sukhbir Singh said the police had got information in the morning that four men in a pick-up van had a fight with two brothers and one of them died due to injuries.