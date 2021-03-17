Road rage: minor among two held for stabbing duo to death

NEW DELHI

17 March 2021 01:16 IST

‘The accused chased the victims for nearly 500 metres before cornering them’

In an alleged case of road rage, two youths were stabbed to death after being chased in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Two, including a minor, have been held, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said the victims have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal (23) from Shiv Ram Park and Ghanshyam (20) from Bihar’s Begusarai.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kohli, a resident of Camp Number 4 Jwalapur, and a 17-year-old minor.

An officer said the police received a PCR call at 1.30 a.m. stating two persons were lying on the street near Udyog Vihar metro station. On reaching the spot, the police rushed the injured persons to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Next, a murder case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

During probe, a CCTV footage was obtained in which the accused can be seen thrashing the duo and then stabbing them multiple times.

In the video, a man can also be seen witnessing the incident but passing by in a hurry.

During further investigation, it was found that when the victims were crossing camp number 4 on their scooty, the vehicle brushed against the accused’s bike after which an argument took place between them, which later turned violent.

The accused chased the victims for nearly half a kilometer before cornering them, said the police.

With the help of technical and human intelligence, Mr. Koan said the accused were identified and held within hours. The weapon of offence and the bike were recovered from them.

Rohit used to help his father at his utensil shop in Nangloi and Ghanshyam was a labourer. Pradeep is a labourer at a kabari shop in Bahadurgarh, the police said.