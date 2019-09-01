Road rage: man thrashed by two, dies

In a suspected case of road rage, a 23-year-old man died after he was beaten in north-east Delhi’s Jaffrabad on Friday night. Two persons, including a minor, have been held in connection with the case, the police said.

DCP (North East) Atul Thakur said that the victim has been identified as Sahil Singh and the accused as Chanderbhan (43), both residents of Maujpur.

The police said that Sahil was returning home from a friend’s house on his bike when the incident happened. “When he was crossing the street around 10 p.m., Chanderbhan and the 17-year-old accused were standing there. They told him to drive carefully after which an argument broke out. The argument turned ugly and the victim and the accused thrashed each other. Sahil also sustained injuries in the incident,” Mr. Thakur said.

Health deteriorated

Shortly after Sahil returned home, he started feeling dizzy. He also puked. He was then rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mr. Thakur said that police were informed about the incident by the hospital around 1.30 a.m., after which they reached the hospital.

A case under IPC Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registeredat Jaffrabad police station, the police said.