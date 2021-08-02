Road near Laxmi Nagar shut for repair work: police

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory saying a portion of a road near Laxmi Nagar mother dairy has been closed for 10 days due to repair work in underpass and upper side of National Highway- 24.

Commuters and motorists coming from Laxmi Nagar side, mother dairy towards Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri can take a left turn towards service road on NH-24 then take U-turn from next underpass and can reach their destinations, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Motorists and commuters coming from Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri side and want to go to Laxmi Nagar and Ghazipur can take a left turn towards service road NH-24from mother dairy underpass up to Khel Gaon near Akshardham national highway authority of India office and go to their destinations, it said.

A portion of a road caved in at Mangolpuri following downpour, affecting traffic movement in the area.

“The road near Y-Block in Mangolpuri has caved in. The traffic will be heavy,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, it said traffic has also been affected in Zakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass and Shakti Nagar underpass due to waterlogging.