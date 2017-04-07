Road named after Mujibur Rahman

Park Street here will now be known after Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approving its renaming a day before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives on a four-day visit.
‘Friendly gesture’
The decision is aimed at expressing a “friendly gesture” by circular motion, said the NDMC.
“The road has been renamed as India shares cordial relations with Bangladesh,” a senior NDMC official said.
Ms. Hasina, who is Rahman’s daughter, will conduct meetings on enhancing rail, road and water connectivity here.
