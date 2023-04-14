Road intervention design reduces pedestrian, vehicular accidents at Burari chowk: report

April 14, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Burari Chowk, a high-fatality zone, has become relatively safer for all commuters after a design intervention by SaveLIFE Foundation, according to a 2022 assessment report.

As per the report, in a month, vehicle-to-vehicle conflict (accidents involving multiple vehicles) was reduced by 70% during peak hours, while the conflict between pedestrians and various modes of transport fell by 61% on average.

In the last few years, eight strategic Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials have been implemented in various traffic bottlenecks in the city, including Bhalswa Chowk, Rajghat Intersection, Gandhi Vihar, Burari Chowk, Signature Bridge, Mukundpur Chowk, Nehru Place and Sarita Vihar.

The TU trials help modify road design and safety infrastructure to make dangerous roads and intersections safer for vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists by installing signages, lights, and marking pedestrian-friendly footpaths and crossings, and reducing vehicular speed.

In real terms, the interventions reduced the average vehicle-to-vehicle conflicts from 1,639 to 1,051 during non-peak hours. The overall conflicts between pedestrians and various modes of transport reduced from 876 to 264 during peak hours and from 195 to 159 during non-peak hours. The intervention also resulted in the reduction of pedestrian vulnerability.