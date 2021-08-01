Road caves in under IIT flyover following rain

New Delhi

01 August 2021 00:50 IST

Capital receives an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 a.m.

A significant portion of a road under the IIT-Delhi flyover in south Delhi caved in, following heavy rain in the Capital over the last few days, affecting traffic and forcing diversions here on Saturday.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter forewarning commuters and asking them to take alternative routes to avoid adding to congestion in the vicinity of the cave-in which measured around 10 to 15 feet.

DJB line leak

“Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT-Delhi has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a portion of a road near IIT red light traffic signal caved in,” the Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

The Public Works Department said the portion of the road caved in because of leakage in an underground Delhi Jal Board (DJB) line.

“Our engineers are fixing the road. The road caved in because of a leak in the underground DJB line. The line eroded the road leading to a cave-in. It is being attended on priority,” a senior PWD official said.

The Capital received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department with moderate intensity rain expected later in the day.

On Friday, the IMD had issued an orange alert, predicting moderate rain on Saturday and warning of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and major traffic disruptions

It has issued a yellow alert for Sunday and an orange alert for Monday.